The Odisha government has decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state amid the Covid-19 crisis.

According to a Hindustan Times report, an official letter by the state Education Ministry to the heads of various universities has observed holding examination based only on online teaching is “not desirable”.

“Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of such online teaching due to various reasons. Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examination based only on online teaching,” the letter stated.

The conduct of examination should be considered only after the resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of syllabus, the ministry said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state public universities and principals of all government and non-government colleges coming under the higher education department.

All educational institutions closed in Odisha in late March after the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

As per reports, the state government is working on developing the necessary guidelines and SOPs for the graded reopening of colleges and the resumption of physical classes. Reports indicate that the government may adopt odd-even formula or conduct classes in several shifts to prevent gatherings.

Odisha thus far has reported 3,21,564 Covid-19 cases of which 3,16,447 have recovered while 1,778 have died, as per Central government data.