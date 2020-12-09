The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) Counselling for admission to BTech, MBA and Architectural programmes has begun on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. While the last date for registration for Engineering admission is December 15, the deadline for MBA and Architectural courses is December 13.

The provisional merit list for Engineering admission will be released on December 18 and the final merit list will be displayed on December 22, along with the provisional seat matrix. The provisional first round allotment result will be released on December 28. Candidates will require to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between December 29 and 31.

On the other hand, the provisional merit list for MBA and Architecture programme will be released on December 16 and the final merit list on December 20. The provisional first round allotment result will be released on December 26. Candidates will require to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between December 27 and 29.

More than 5.4 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream. The answer keys for the exam were released on November 10 and final answer keys have already been released on the official website.

