The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – CHSL 2020. A total of 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies are notified.

The application process for the CHSL 2020 is already underway and the last day to submit the application is December 15. Interested candidates need to submit their application forms on SSC website ssc.nic.in.

Online payment of the application fees can be made by December 17 and payment of application fees offline via challan can be made by December 19. The age limit for the posts is 18-27 years as on January 1, 2021.

The detailed department-wise, post-wise and category-wise break-up of vacancies is available on the website or at the direct link here.

The Tier-I computer-based exam is scheduled to be held from April 12 to 27. Those who clear the Tier-I exam will be called for the Tier-II exam which will be descriptive, followed by Tier 3 Skill Test/ Typing Test.

Here is the detailed SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 notification.

Tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020 Posts Pay Scale Number of vacancies Lower Desk Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Pay Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200) 1,538 Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA) Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) 3,181 Data entry operator (DEO) Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300) / Grade ‘A’ Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) 7

Here’s how to appy for SSC CHSL 2020:

Visit SSC website ssc.nic.in Select the ‘Apply’ section on the homepage Click on ‘Apply’ Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 Login with your Username (Registration Number) and password (SSC Registration Password) Fill the form carefully as per instructions, submit and pay the application fee.

“Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the SSC website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days,” the SSC notification says.