Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will release the admit card for Driver Constable Written Exam on Thursday, December 10 at 12 am. Candidates can download their admit cards from the CSBC website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Board will conduct the written exam for the direct recruitment of 1,722 Bihar Police Driver Constable on January 3, 2021. The initial date for the exam was October 14 but was postponed due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

Steps to download CSBC admit card:

Visit the Bihar CSBC website csbc.bih.nic.in Select ‘Download your e-Admit Card’ dated 09-12-2020 on the homepage Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates who clear the written exam will then appear for a physical fitness test followed by a driving test.

Here is the official Advertisement for Bihar Police Driver Constable 2019.