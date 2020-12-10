Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the 2020 Specialist Officer exam admit card on its official website, ibps.in.

The online preliminary exam will be conducted on December 26 and December 27 and the Main exam will be conducted on January 24, 2021.

Candidates will be allowed to have access to the admit card on the website till December 26. They will require their registration/roll number and password/date of birth to download the call letter.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS SO 2020 recruitment exam admit card

The specialist officer recruitment will be done for around 650 vacancies and for six positions including IT Officer (20 vacancies), Agriculture Field Officer (485), Rajbhasha Adhikari (25), Law Officer (50), HR (7), and Marketing Officer (60).

The registration process for the Specialist Officer recruitment was held from November 2 to 23.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS SO 2020 recruitment notification

All interested candidates are requested to go through the official notification for more details on the application process, selection process, eligibility and qualification criteria, vacancy breakdown, reservation policy among other details before proceeding with the application.