National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has decided to conduct AILET (All India Law Entrance Test) 2021 on May 2 next year. Candidates seeking admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM and PhD at National Law Universities can register for AILET 2021 from the first week of January.

In a notification on its official website nludelhi.ac.in, NLUD said the 90-minute AILET exam will be held from 9 am to 10.30 am on May 2.

“The National Law University, Delhi will conduct All India Law Entrance Test - 2O21 (AILET-2021) for admission to Five Year B.A.LL.B. [Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D Programme on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM at all India level,” the notification read.

Here is the direct link to AILET 2021 admission notification

“The admission notice will be issued in the first week of January 2021, and the Online Application Forms will be available on the University website http://nludelhi.ac.in from the first week of January 2021,” it added.

AILET exam is conducted for admission to the NLUD for various UG and PG courses offered by the institute.