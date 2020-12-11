Government Dungar College, Bikaner, on Friday will declare the PTET 2020 upward movement result for the B.Ed 2-year admission counselling process on its official website, ptetdcb2020.com.

The exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to graduates. PTET exam is also conducted for admissions to BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the 12th class exam. The application process was conducted from January 20 to April 15, 2020.

PTET 2020 first allotment result was declared on December 2. All the candidates who were allotted seats in the first round were required to pay the admission fees on or before December 7 and report to the colleges before December 8. Candidates were also allowed to apply for the upward movement on or before December 9.

How to check PTET 2020 Counselling upward movement result: