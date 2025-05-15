United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he had told Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook not to expand the technology company’s production in India, Bloomberg reported.

“I said I don’t want you [Apple] building in India,” the US president said at an event in Qatar, adding that he had told Cook that “India can take care of themselves, they are doing very well”.

Trump also claimed that Apple would be “upping their production” in the US because of his talks with Cook.

This came amid attempts by Apple to diversify its manufacturing beyond China, where it makes most of its iPhones, amid tariff and geopolitical concerns, The Economic Times reported.

The company does not manufacture its smartphones in the US. It plans to source the majority of its US iPhone supply from India by the end of next year to reduce its dependence on China.

Trump also claimed that India had offered not to charge tariffs on products from the US, Bloomberg reported.

“India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world,” Trump said, reiterating his administration’s position. “It is very hard to sell in India.”

New Delhi had “offered us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff”, he added.

Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed on several countries, including a 26% “discounted” levy on India, took effect on April 9. Hours later, however, Trump had reduced the rates on imports from most countries to 10% for 90 days to provide time for trade negotiations.

The US president had repeatedly said he intended to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing high tariffs the countries impose on foreign goods.

The tariffs had led to concerns of a broader trade war that could disrupt the global economy and trigger recession.

The Indian government has said that it is in talks with Washington to finalise a bilateral trade agreement between September and November .

Trump’s remarks on Thursday also came six days after India notified the World Trade Organization that it may impose retaliatory tariffs on the US after Washington increased the import duties on aluminium and steel to 25%.

India’s levies may take effect a month from the date it notified the World Trade Organization.

New Delhi said that the actions were safeguard measures.