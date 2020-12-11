Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the details of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 skill test which is scheduled to be held on December 18 and 19, on its official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the skill test will comprise of three modules, namely, Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point) and Spread Sheet (MS Excel).

For DEST, candidates will be given a master text passage of about 2000 key depressions. They can only type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage within 15 minutes.

Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point) and Spread Sheet (MS Excel) will be administered on MS Office Platform and the duration of each module will be 15 minutes.

Candidates are required to check the official notification for more details on SSC CGLE-2018 Skill Test

The skill test is based on the result of Tier III of CGLE-2018 declared on September 30. Over 50,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the Tier III exam of which 41,803 candidates appeared. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

A total number of 1,408 candidates have cleared for Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O), 2,546 for Junior Statistical Officer (J.S.O), and 15,084 for CPT post.