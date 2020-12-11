Odisha Joint Entrance Exam has released the provisional allotment letters of OJEE 2020 on its official website, ojee.nic.in.

The programmes for which the allotment letters have been released are BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BPharm, MBA, MCA, MPharm, MTech, MArch, and MPlan.

All the provisionally allotted candidates will require to freeze or float their options, upload the concerned documents for verification, and pay the admission fee. Otherwise, the allotted seat is liable to be cancelled, the authorities said on the website.

Any query related to any document by the authorities must be cleared by the candidate within 24 hours.

Steps to check OJEE 2020 provisional allotment letter