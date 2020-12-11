Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) Counselling for admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) has begun on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The registration process will conclude on December 16.

The provisional merit list for MCA admission will be released on December 19 and the final merit list will be displayed on December 23, along with the provisional seat matrix.

The provisional first round allotment result will be released on December 30. Candidates will require to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between December 31 and January 2.

“Considering the COVID-19 outbreak and at present situation, it is essential to maintain...social distancing and avoid the crowding of parents and students for document verification. In view of this, the concept of E-Scrutiny of the documents verification is introduced by the Competent Authority. The candidate shall online fill & confirm the application form,” an official notification read.

Candidates who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2020 are not required to pay any fees for registration for admission. However, NRI, OCI, PIO, children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries, Foreign National candidates are required to pay fees through online mode. Fees paid is non-refundable,” the notification added.

Candidates are advised to read the MAH MCA CET 2020 notification here for further details

Meanwhile, counselling for admission to BTech, MBA and Architectural programmes has also begun on the official website. While the last date for registration for Engineering admission is December 15, the deadline for MBA and Architectural courses is December 13.

The admission process for Bachelors in Pharmacy, and Doctorate in Pharmacy and to other non-technical courses like LLB, MEd, BPed, and MPed is also underway. The registration process for all the courses will conclude by December 15.