Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on Saturday released the APSET 2020 admit card for the Assistant Professor/Lecturer Eligibility Test scheduled for December 20. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website apset.net.in.

Candidates will require their mobile number/email id and password to have access to the hall ticket.

The exam will comprise of two papers. Paper I will be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper II will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to download APSET 2020 admit card

Paper I will test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor role in universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

How to access APSET 2020 admit card: