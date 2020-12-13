Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell or MahaCET has released the NEET 2020 second-round seat matrix for admission to MBBS/BDS courses. The second selection/merit list for admission to state quota medical seats will be released today, December 13 at 8.00 pm. NEET 2020 qualified candidates can check the seat matric and merit list on the official website, mahacet.org.

The admissions based on the second allotment/selection list can be done on or before December 18 (5.00 pm). This can also be done on holidays. Candidates must submit all the original documents and pay the requisite fee in the allotted college before the deadline.

According to a MahaCET notice, vacant seats under the All India quota after the All India Second Round are transferred/reverted back and deemed to be converted into state quota.

Here is the direct link to the 2nd seat matrix of Maharashtra NEET 2020 counselling.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG 2020 examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each. The first selection list of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 was released on November 15.

How to access Maharashtra NEET UG second selection list:

Visit the MAHACET official website and click on the NEET-UG 2020 link. Click on the link to check the second selection list for MBBS/BDS courses released on December 13. A PDF will open with details of all the allotment. Download and check the PDF for your status.

Meanwhile, MahaCET has also released the Maharashtra NEET 2020 selection list for ayurvedic programmes. As per an official notification, candidates shortlisted in the second round will have to report at the allotted colleges to confirm their admission. The last date for joining and filling status retention form to the selected college during second round for MBBS, BDS counselling is December 18, 2020 (up to 5 pm).

Here is the direct link to NEET UG - 2020 Selection list CAP Round 1 (BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses).