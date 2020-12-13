Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the venue list for the upcoming Mains Examination for Group-I Services on its website psc.ap.gov.in. The seven-day exam, due to start from Monday, will be held at 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in 41 different venues.

A total of 9,679 are eligible to appear for the exam, though only 8,099 candidates have downloaded their hall tickets as of December 12, APPSC said in a notice. The exam will be held from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Question Papers (soft copy) are available in English and Telugu versions.

Here is the direct link to APPSC Group 1 Services Mains venue list.

“The candidates shall report at the venue as per the reporting time mentioned in the Hall Ticket along with any Original ID i.e., Passport, Pan Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Govt. Employee ID or Driving License etc,” APPSC said.