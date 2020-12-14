Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will hold the CA exam from January 21 to February 7 next year. Only those students who had opted out from the November cycle for November 2020 Cycle II are eligible to appear for these exams.

In a notification on its official website icai.org, the institute released a detailed schedule as follows:

Foundation course examination: January 21, 23, 25 & 28

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3 & 5

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3, 5 & 7

Final course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- January 30, February 2, 4, 6

Final course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- February 2, 4, 6

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for details on the ICAI CA January exam timings

“It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Holiday,” an official notification read.