Anna University has released online the April/May 2020 re-examination results on its official website annauniv.edu. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam will require to use their registration number and date of birth to get access to the results.

The exams were held from November 17 to 21 for those students who faced technical glitches earlier. The April/May 2020 exam was earlier postponed due to the lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Steps to check Anna University April/May 2020 re-exam results:

Visit the official website annauniv.edu Click on April/May 2020 - Terminal Semester Examinations - Results under the news section Click on ‘April / May 2020 Re-Examination Results Published’ on top or the April/May 2020 Re-examination results on the bottom right (ticker) Enter your registration number and date of birth in the redirected page

Here is the direct link to check Anna University April/May 2020 re-exam results