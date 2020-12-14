The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released ICSI 2020 exam admit card on its official website icsi.edu. The ICSI CS (Company Secretary) 2020 foundation programme, executive, and professional examination is slated to be held from December 21 to 30.

The ICSI had postponed the Company Secretaries June, 2020 session examination thrice earlier due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Accordingly, with a view to protect the interest of all the stakeholders and in particular students/candidates and their well-being, the ICSI has decided to merge the June, 2020 session ICSI Examinations with the December, 2020 examinations,” an official notification read earlier.

Here is the direct link to download ICSI December 2020 exam admit card

“Examination form already submitted by the students/candidates for the ICSI Examinations, June 2020 session will hold good for ICSI Examinations to be held in December, 2020. Such students/candidates should not apply again. However, such students/candidates may apply online for change of Examination Centre, Module and/or Medium without payment of fee from 26th July, 2020 till 20th November, 2020 for appearing in ISCI Examinations to be held in December, 2020,” the notification added.

All examination centres have been established outside the containment zones.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for Covid safety measures during the exam