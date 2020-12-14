Indian Coast Guard is holding a special recruitment drive (SRD) for OBC/SC/ST to hire Assistant Commandant General Duty for young men through its official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

There are a total of 25 vacancies for which hiring will be conducted.

The recruitment drive will begin from December 21 and continue till December 27. The admit card for the exam will be available from January 6 to 10.

The preliminary exam will tentatively be conducted from January 20 to February 20. The final selection will tentatively be conducted from February-end to mid-March. The merit list will be released in May. Subsequently, the training session will begin from end of June.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Born between July 1, 1996 to June 30, 2000 (both dates inclusive)

Educational qualification: Candidates who have passed Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects upto intermediate of Class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

Candidates are advised to read the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 notification for more details