The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the new date for NTSE Stage-II Examination 2019-20. The National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) Stage 2 was scheduled for May 10, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam will now be held on February 7, 2021 (Sunday) in all States/UTs. Candidates can visit the NCERT website ncert.nic.in for further updates.

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT. The exam comprises of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks and two-hours each.

The NCERT will upload the e-admit cards for the NTSE Stage 2 exam on its website which shall have all the information about the venue, roll number, date and time of the test. Candidates can download their e-admit cards themselves before 21 days of exam.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.

