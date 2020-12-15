Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 application process for Class 6 will conclude on Tuesday. All the parents/guardians who want to participate in the admission process must fill the application form on the official website, noavodaya.gov.in.

The application process had begun on November 5. The JNVST examination for Class VI admission will be conducted on April 10, 2021 from 11.30 am.

ELIGIBILITY:

Navodaya Vidyalaya schools are situated in more than 600 districts throughout the country and mostly in rural areas. Parents should go through the prospectus carefully as only candidates from the district concerned are eligible to apply for admission.

The candidate must be born between 01-05-2008 to 30-4-2012 to be eligible to participate in the exam. The candidate must be studying in Class 5 for the academic year 2020-21.

JNVST EXAM

The exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state. Full information regarding the same can be accessed on the notification.

The exam will of 2-hour duration and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.

Here is the direct link to access the JNVST 2021 Class 6 admission brochure.

Here is the direct link to begin the registration process for the JNSVT 2021 Class 6.

Parents and guardians are suggested to go through the brochure carefully to get more details on the school location, eligibility, qualification. reservation policy, selection process, application process among others.