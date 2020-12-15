Gujarat University has released the semester exam schedule for semester 3 and 5 undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website gujaratuniversity.ac.in. The exam for various courses will be held from December 29 and January 7.

The exams will be held in offline mode. They were supposed to be conducted earlier but got delayed to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The examinations for the BA, B.Com Semester 5 examinations and the B.Com and B.Sc Semester 3 examinations along with the BBA, BCA semester 5 examination, MA, M.Com Semester 3 examinations, B.Ed Semester three, MDC semester 3 exams, MLW semester 3 exams, MMCj semester 3 exams will begin from December 29.

On the other hand, the examinations for BA Semester 3 exams, B.Com semester 3, B.Sc, B.Sc FAD, B.Sc Fire Semester 5, and BBA, BCA semester 3 will begin from January 7. The five years integrated law semester and LLB semester 5 exams will also begin on the same day.

Here is the direct link to Gujarat University semester exam schedule

According to Jagran Josh, the varsity in its circular said that the examination will be conducted in tune with Covid safety protocols. The duration of the exam, it added, has been reduced to two hours in view of the pandemic.

Besides, Gujarat University is also offering students with the option of choosing their exam centres near their place of stay. Students are advised to visit the official website to select their examination centre. The last date to make the selection is December 21.

Gujarat University has set up examination centres across 45 places in the state for the offline exams.

Here is the direct link to Gujarat University list of exam centres