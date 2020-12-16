There has been “no decision on dates yet” for the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main 2021, the Education Ministry said, hours after the National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the registration window through the NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in on Tuesday.

According to NDTV, all related announcements were pulled down from the website following the ministry’s statement in the evening.

According to the notification that was published earlier, the submission of the online-only application form could be made by the candidate by January 15, 2021.

The notification also said that in the next academic year, the JEE Main will be conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May 2021. “This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main)2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs,” the NTA had said.

It added that the first session of the JEE Main 2021 would take place from February 22 to 25. The exam will be held in 13 languages and the admit cards will be released in the first week of February according to the NTA schedule.

The entire schedule for JEE Main 2021 was made available on the NTA JEE Main website. However, at around 7 pm, all notifications and brochure related to the exam was removed.