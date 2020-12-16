Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Wednesday released the venues for UP Jail Warder, Firemen 2016 Recruitment exam which will be held on December 19 and 21. Candidates can check their exam centres on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

As many as 1,206 candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam.

The recruitment process is underway for 5,805 vacancies. The initial direct recruitment drive was announced in 2016 and after a four-year delay, candidates will now give their tests for the posts of 3,012 Jail Warder (Men), 626 Jail Warder (Women), 102 Reserve Horsemen Police, and 2,065 Firemen at the state Prisons Administration and Reform Services department.

Online applications for the vacancies were invited in January 2019.

As per the exam notice from the department, the offline written exam will be held in two phases at ten cities — Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad — in 401 exam centres.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board sets the process of selection for direct recruitment and promotion for various non-gazetted posts of Uttar Pradesh Police.

