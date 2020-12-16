West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Geo-Hydrological/Geological Assistant under the state Water Resources Investigation and Development Department. Candidates can apply for seven such vacancies available on the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in.

The online application window has opened from today, December 16 and the last day to submit applications is January 5. Candidates (except SC/ST/PWD) will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 160.

Here is the WBPSC recruitment notification.

To be eligible for the post, a candidate needs to possess a 2nd class Honours Degree or Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a recognised University or its equivalent. The upper age limit is 39 years as on January 1, 2020.

The pay scale for the advertised post is Rs 33,400 – 86,100 (Level - 11) and other allowances.

“All information regarding recruitment to the post will be available, from time to time, in the Commission’s website,” WBPSC said.