Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE) (II), 2020, on its official website upsc.gov.in. The exam was held on November 8 and as many as 6,727 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 has been topped by Makwana Rahulkumar Laxmanbha, Nishant and Vivek, respectively.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be released within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

Here is the direct link to UPSC CDSE (II) 2020 exam result

The interview process will be held for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 151th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2021 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2021 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (210 F(P)) commencing in July, 2021 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 114th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2021 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2021.