Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card for the Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test, 2020. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the MPPEB websitepeb.mp.gov.in.

The Group-5 recruitment exams will be conducted from December 28 to January 13.

Steps to download MPPEB Group-05 Recruitment Test 2020 admit card:

Visit the MPPEB websitepeb.mp.gov.in Click on the ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage Click on the ‘Group-05 Recruitment Test -2020’ Read all the instructions carefully and then proceed to download he admit card Enter the Application No, date of birth, security pin, select your paper and submit Download and take a print out of the admit card.

Candidates are required to carry a valid identity proof like an Aadhar/Pan/Voter ID card along with the admit card at the exam centre. A self-attested recent colour photograph also needs to be attached on the admit card.

Mock Test for the exam is also available on the MPPEB website where candidates are advised to practice before appearing in the examination.

Here is the direct link to download admit card.

MP Vyapam had released the Group-5 recruitment notifications on September 28 for various positions. The total vacancies in the notification are 2,202 of which 2,150 are for Pharmacist, Lab Technician, and similar roles.

Here is the direct link to access the MP PEB Lab Technician/Pharmacist notification.