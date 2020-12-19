National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB) 2021 application deadline to December 30. However, the exam will be held on January 24 as per the original schedule.

The application can be submitted on the official website, iift.nta.nic.in.

Interested candidates will be allowed to apply till 5 pm on December 30. The payment window will be open till 11.50 pm on the same day.

Any corrections to the submitted online applications can be done between January 1 and 3.

Here is the direct link to NTA IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 registration deadline extension notice

Here is the direct link to IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 registration

The NTA is conducting the entrance exam for admission to the MBA (IB or International Business) of IIFT for 2021-23.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: There is no age limit.

Educational qualification: Recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any discipline with 50% marks in graduation (45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates). Candidates appearing in the final year examination of graduation can also apply.

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business) a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2021 onwards.