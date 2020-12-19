National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the result for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020) December session on its official website natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have cleared the examination can download their scorecard from December 24 onwards.

“In terms of the clause 2.8 of the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2020 session and the NBE notice dated 01.12.2020, candidates who have failed to submit the prescribed documents by 10th December 2020 have been declared ‘INELIGIBLE’ and their candidature for FMGE December 2020 session has been ‘CANCELLED’,” an official notification on the website read.

“Results of candidates whose Face ID is under verification has been ‘WITHHELD’,” the notification added.

According to NDTV, the FMGE 2020 December session was held on December 4. As many as 19,122 candidates had appeared for the exam.

While 3,722 candidates have cleared the exam, the results of 1,143 others were cancelled due to non-submission of the documents required.

FMGE is conducted for candidates who have a medical degree from foreign university but are desirous of getting a registration from Medical Council of India.