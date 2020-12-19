Indian Coast Guard on Saturday released the admit card for Navik recruitment exam for 50 vacancies on the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The online exam for the recruitment will be conducted in early January 2021.

The admit card will be available on the website till December 25.

The vacancies are for the position of Cook and Steward and candidates must be at least 10th class pass to be eligible to apply.

The written test will consist of questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness and Reasoning. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for the Physical Fitness Test and Medical Examination.

Here is the direct link to download Indian Coast Guard 2020 Navik admit card

The exams will be held in Noida, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Mumbai, Kochi and Gandhi Nagar.

The notification for Navik recruitment was released on November 16. The application process for the Navik 01/2021 Batch was conducted till December 7.

All candidates are suggested to go through the notification for details on selection process, reservation policy, PFT and PMT criteria, application process among others.