Symbiosis International University (SIU) on Monday will release the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) exam which is slated to be held on January 6. The admit card will be released on its official website snaptest.org and will be available till the day of the exam.

Likewise, the admit card for the exam on January 9 will be released on December 24 and will be available till January 9.

The exam is being held for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses and will be held from 11 am to 12 pm.

The exam will be held in a computer-based mode at 94 centres across the country. Candidates will require their email id/SNAP id to download their hall ticket.

The application process for the SNAP 2019 was conducted from September 24 to November 30.

Here is the direct link to the important dates linked to the Symbiosis International University exam

The test will comprise of three sections - a) General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability; b) Analytical and Logical Reasoning; and c) Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency.

The results of the exam will be held on January 22. If shortlisted for a programme applied to, the candidate would then need to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular programme.

Here is the direct link to the list of cities where the exam is being held

The admission based on SNAP Test will give way to take admission in 16 institutions and for 29 programmes. The details of various institutions can be found at the official website, snaptest.org.

The final merit list will depend on the SNAP Score, Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT).

Here is the direct link to download SNAP Test 2020 January 6 admit card