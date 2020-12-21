Indian Coast Guard on Monday will begin the special recruitment drive (SRD) for OBC/SC/ST to hire Assistant Commandant General Duty for young men through its official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. All interested candidates can register themselves before December 27.

There are a total of 25 vacancies for which recruitment is being held.

The admit card for the exam will be available from January 6 to 10.

The preliminary exam will tentatively be conducted from January 20 to February 20. The final selection will tentatively be conducted from February-end to mid-March. The merit list will be released in May. Subsequently, the training session will begin from end of June.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Born between July 1, 1996 to June 30, 2000 (both dates inclusive)

Educational qualification: Candidates who have passed Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects upto intermediate of Class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

Candidates are advised to read the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 notification for more details