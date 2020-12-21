BIhar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 31st Judicial Services 2020 preliminary exam provisional answer key on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections to the answers, if any, till December 31.

The preliminary exam was conducted on December 6 in two session, 11.30 am to 1.00 pm for General Paper and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm for Law Paper.

All objections must be sent to “Bihar Public Service Commission, Nehru Marg (Bailey road), Patna 800001” by 5 pm on December 31. No objections will be entertained thereafter.

The 2020 Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam (BJSCE) was conducted to fill 221 vacancies.

The BJSCE 2020 examination will be done in two phases. The first phase, the preliminary, will involve two papers, one on general awareness for 100 marks and the second paper on law and will be of 150 marks. The papers will have questions from subjects ranging from General Knowledge, Elementary General Science, Law of Evidence and Procedure, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer of Properties and Trusts & Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, and Commercial Law.

The candidates who clear the first phase of preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the second phase or the Main Exam. The Main exam will have five compulsory subjects and five optional subjects of which candidates have to choose any three.

The five compulsory subjects are General Knowledge (150 marks), Elementary General Science (100 marks), General Hindi (100 marks), General English (100 marks), and Law of Evidence and Procedure (150 marks). The five optional subjects are Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer & Properties and Law of Trusts & Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Trots, and Commercial Law.

Here is the direct link to BPSC 2020 Judicial Services Prelims Exam General Studies Provisional Answer Key

Here is the direct link to BPSC 2020 Judicial Services Prelims Exam Law Provisional Answer Key

Here is the direct link to BPSC 2020 Judicial Services Prelims Exam Objection Raising notification