Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam on Tuesday will conclude the application process for Group-02 (Sub Group-04) category recruitment. Interested candidates can visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in to submit their applications.

The government is looking to hire candidates for posts such as Junior Assistant, Assistant Auditor and Data Entry Operator. A total of 250 vacancies are available.

In an official statement, the Board had earlier announced that candidates can apply for the vacancies online from December 1 to 14 through its website. It later extended the deadline to December 22.

The MPPEB 2020 recruitment exam will be conducted tentatively from January 29 to February 4, 2021. Details related to the application process, job description and exams will be out on November 25.

Here is the direct link to access the short notification for the MP PEB 2020 recruitment.