The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam will begin the application process for 250 Group-02 (Sub Group-04) category from December 1.

The government is looking to hire candidates for posts such as Junior Assistant, Assistant Auditor and Data Entry Operator.

In an official statement, the Board has announced that candidates can apply for the vacancies online from December 1 to 14 through its official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB 2020 recruitment exam will be conducted tentatively from January 29 to February 4, 2021. Details related to the application process, job description and exams will be out on November 25.

Here is the direct link to access the short notification for the MP PEB 2020 recruitment.