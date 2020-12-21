India Post has declared the result for the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Assam Circle. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results on the India Post website appost.in.

This year, a total of 915 candidates have cleared the exam. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 919 vacancies of GDS for Assam Circle. The results of four posts have been withheld “as per competent authority orders”.

Steps to download Assam GDS 2020 result:

Visit the India Post recruitment website appost.in Under the ‘Results’ section on the homepage, click on ‘Assam (919 Posts)’ Assam GDS results 2020 in a PDF format will get automatically downloaded Check your result through your name or registration number Take a print out for future reference.

“The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only”, India Post has said.