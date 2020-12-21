India Post has released its notification for the recruitment of over 4,000 Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) to the Gujarat and Karnataka circle. Interested candidates can apply online at the India Post recruitment website appost.in.

The agency is looking is to recruit candidates for 1,826 vacancies in the Gujarat circle and 2,443 posts in the Karnataka circle. The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The process of registration, form application and fee submission has started and is scheduled to conclude on January 20.

Here is the India Post notice for GDS 2020 recruitment for Gujarat circle (1826 Posts).

Here is the India Post notice for GDS 2020 recruitment for Karnataka circle (2443 Posts).

Age

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to all GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as of December 21, 2020, with permissible relaxation in upper age limit for different categories.

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have cleared the 10th class examination with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). Knowledge of local language is a must to be eligible to participate in the recruitment process. A certificate on basic computer knowledge is also essential to be eligible to apply.

The application process will involve three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully to have a better understanding of the positions, role, eligibility, application and selection process among others before applying.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2020: