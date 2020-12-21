The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the application form for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 February session on its official website atmaaims.com. Aspirants can fill the form online by February 8, 2021.

The application fee for ATMA 2021 is Rs 1,298 which can only be paid online using a credit/debit card by February 7. The last day to print the application form is February 9.

The postgraduate management exam will be held on February 14. The ATMA 2021 admit card is scheduled to be released on February 10.

The AIMS ATMA 2021 application process has two stages — payment of registration fees and filling of the application form.

Steps to register for AIMS ATMA 2021:

Visit ATMA 2021 website Click on ‘Online payment’ on the homepage Fill the details and pay the fees Once the fee is paid, the applicant will receive a personal id number (PID) through an SMS which shall be the candidate’s login ID for application form, admit card and result Fill the application form through ‘Registration form’ section, upload documents, enter choices for the location of the entrance exam and register.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country.