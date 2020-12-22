Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) or MahaCET has issued a list of revised dates of online registration for admission to first-year full time management program (MBA/MMS). According to its latest notification released on its official website mahacet.org, the last date to apply for the course is December 25.

The last date for document verification is December 26. The provisional merit list will be displayed on December 28 while the final merit list will be declared on December 31.

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Uday Samant said: “As per the order given by the Hon’ble High Court for centralized admission process of MBA / MMS courses under Technical Education for the academic year 2020-21, students appearing for ATMA, MAT, XAT, GMAT examinations for admission in All India candidature type till 25/12/2020.”

He added: “Opportunity to fill an online application is being given. During this period, students of other examinations will also be able to register for the above course. For more information visit http://mahacet.org.”

Here is the direct link to MAHA CET MBA/MMS admission revised schedule

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to allow admission to MBA on the basis of GMAT, MAT, ATMA and XAT scores, NDTV reported. The court stayed a March circular issued by the state government that said scores in these national-level entrance exams would not be valid for admission to MBA programmes in state-owned institutions.

The circular had mandated aspirants to appear for at least one of three exams — MAH MBA/MMS CET (MS-CET), GMAT or CAT — to be eligible. As per the Bombay High Court order, this policy will not be implemented from this academic year (2020-21) but “may operate from the next academic year 2021-22”.