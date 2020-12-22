Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test or PET for recruitment of Woman Constables belonging to ST category on February 2. The admit card for the same will be available from January 15 onwards on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

All candidates who cleared the OMR-based written exam on October 4 can check the official notification on the website. The results of the written exam were declared on October 22.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card can collect the same from the office on January 28 and 29 between 10 am and 5 pm. (Check notification here for full address/details)

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies for women constables for Bihar Police for Swabhiman Batallion. The recruitment drive is being conducted for candidates who belong to the Scheduled Tribes only.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC 20202 Women Constable recruitment notification.