The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the schedule of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the second and final phase for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under the state Finance Department.

Each candidate will get to know his/her date of PMT/PET through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and website of Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in) on keying of their Application Sl. No. and date of birth in the appropriate fields. However, candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the PMT/PET only seven days before his/her date of PMT/PET and after filling up the COVID Declaration Form, the Board informed.

Here is the WB Police Excise Constable PMT/PET final phase schedule.

The final phase PMT/PET will be held under five Range Recruitment Boards from January 2 to 28.

The WB Police Recruitment Board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3,000 excise constable vacancies, the application process for which was conducted in the months of March and April 2019. The written exam was held on November 24, 2019.