West Bengal Police on Monday released the PMT/PET admit card for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise services under the Finance Department. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Measure Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held under 09 Range Recruitment Boards. The first four rounds will be held from December 21 to January 2. The details of the fifth round will be notified on the official website.

No candidate shall be allowed to take part in the PMT/PET without wearing a fresh 3 ply mask and no further date of PMT/PET shall be fixed for such candidates.

Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the admit cards for PMT/PET.

The results of the written exam was released on April 16.

