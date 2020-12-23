All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2021 counselling first allotment results on its official website aiimsexams.org.

Candidates can accept the allotted seat from 11 am today till 5 pm on December 26. The candidates can subsequently report to the allotted college and seek admission from 11 am today till 5 pm on December 28.

“Candidates who did not participate/registered in the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation are NOT ELIGIBLE for the 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation but can participate in the Open Round of Seat Allocation,” an official notification read.

Here is the direct link to AIIMS INI CET 2021 Counselling 1st allotment results

All the candidates who had cleared the INI-CET 2020 exam were eligible to sit for the counselling process.

Here is the direct link to AIIMS INI CET counselling schedule

The first round will be followed by a second and open round.

AIIMS had conducted the INI-CET examination on November 20 or admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2021 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

Result for INI-CET January 2021 session