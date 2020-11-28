All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2021 sessions result on Friday, November 27. All the candidates who had appeared for the INI-CET 2020 exam can check the result on the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The institute also released the Final Seat Position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI-CET January 2021 session on the official website. The result and the final seat position information can now be accessed by all the candidates.

Here are the links to AIIMS INI-CET 2020 exam result information:

Result for INI-CET January 2021 session

Final Seat Position for admission to PG courses INI-CET January 2021 session

AIIMS had conducted the INI-CET examination on November 20 or admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2021 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

How to check the AIIMS INI-CET result: