Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 admit card will be released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday. All candidates can download the admit card from the official website bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in.

HTET is slated to be held on January 2 and 3.

The application process to appear for the exam was held from November 16 to December 4.

In its latest notification, BSEH said that the hall ticket will be released on December 23. All candidates must ensure that the admit card is printed along with a coloured photograph on it. Candidates will require to carry two copies of the admit card with the photographs on the day of the exam.

Besides this, the board also said that all candidates must reach the exam at least 2 hours 10 minutes in advance.

Those who clear Paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.

Candidates are advised to read the Haryana BSEH HTET 2020 admit card notification here for full instructions