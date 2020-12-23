The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admission forms for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 at the official website gpat.nta.nic.in for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M.Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges. Candidates can apply for the exam online by January 22

NTA will hold the GPAT 2021 exam on February 22 and 27. It will be a three-hour exam to be held in two shifts – 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The examination fee is Rs 2,000 for unreserved categories to be paid by January 23, 2021.

The syllabus for GPAT 2021 will be released by the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE). The correction window for GPAT 2021 application will open after January 23.

Here is the direct link to apply for NTA GPAT 2021.

Here is the direct link to NTA GPAT 2021 notice.

Steps to register for NTA GPAT 2021:

Visit GPAT website gpat.nta.nic.in Read the ‘Information Bulletin’ available on the homepage before applying Then ‘Apply for Online Registration’ using own Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of photograph, signature and educational qualifications Pay the online application fee Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form

Eligibility for GPAT 2021

The GPAT 2021 candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy courses from a recognized university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2021-22. The candidate must be a citizen of India though there is no age restriction.

Following the February exam, a provisional merit list will be released and an interview round will be conducted before publishing the final merit list.

AICTE and later NTA have been holding both GPAT and CMAT.