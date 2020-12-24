Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) or Vyapam on Thursday is slated to begin the MP Police Constable recruitment on its official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 constable vacancies. The application is scheduled to begin today and continue till January 7 next year.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 6.

The notification for the recruitment drive was released on October 26.

Here is direct link to access the MP Police Constable recruitment short notification.