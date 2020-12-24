West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Thursday will begin the registration process for the state Civil Services Examination 2021 on its official website wbpsc.gov.in. The application submission window will close on January 15.

The number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled up on the results of the examination will be announced in due time.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: Not below 21 years but not more that 36 years on the 1st of January of the year of examination for posts in Group A and C. Not below 20 years and not more than 36 years for the West Bengal Police Service on the same date.

Educational qualification: (i) A degree of a recognised university, and (ii) Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali)

Selection procedure: The Preliminary Examination will be held in March/April. It will consist of only one paper, on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. There shall be negative marking for each wrong answer.

The Main Examination will consist of six compulsory papers and one optional subject consisting of two papers (Only for candidates applying for group A and / or B) to be chosen by the candidates from the list of optional subjects given.

On the basis of the merit list, candidates will require to appear for a Personality Test. The object of the test will be to assess the candidate’s personal qualities e.g., alertness of mind, power of clear and logical exposition, intellectual and moral integrity, leadership and also the candidate’s range of interests.

Candidates are advised to check the West Bengal Civil Services 2021 recruitment notification for more details