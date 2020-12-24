Kerala DHSE Class 12 Exam Datesheet out; see Arts, Science, Commerce schedule at dhse.kerala.gov.in
The exams will be conducted from March 17 to 30.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the datesheet for Class 12 board examination of its official website dhse.kerala.gov.in. The exams will be conducted from March 17 to 30.
The schedule for practical examination is yet to be released.
According to the official notification, the last date to register for the exam is January 4. The details of the candidates will be published on the HSE portal on January 19. Candidates can download the admit card on March 10.
All the theory papers for Plus Two exams will be held from 9:40 am to 12:30 pm. Students will be provided 20 minutes of cool-off period before the commencement of the exam. For Biology paper, the cool-off period would be of 25 minutes, i.e., 10 minutes each for Botany and Zoology and 5 minutes preparatory time for Zoology.
Check full schedule below:
EXAM SCHEDULE FOR SCIENCE AND COMMERCE
|DATE
|DAY
|SUBJECT
|MARCH 17
|WEDNESDAY
|BIOLOGY, ELECTRONICS,POLITICAL SCIENCE, SANSKRIT SAHITHYA, COMPUTER APPLICATION, ENGLISH LITERATURE
|MARCH 18
|THURSDAY
|PART II LANGUAGES, COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (OLD), COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
|MARCH 19
|FRIDAY
|CHEMISTRY, HISTORY, ISLAMIC HISTORY & CULTURE, BUSINESS STUDIES, COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH
|MARCH 22
|MONDAY
|MATHEMATICS, PART III LANGUAGES, SANSKRIT SASTRA, PSYCHOLOGY
|MARCH 23
|TUESDAY
|GEOGRAPHY, MUSIC, SOCIAL WORK, GEOLOGY, ACCOUNTANCY
|MARCH 24
|WEDNESDAY
|PART I ENGLISH
|MARCH 25
|THURSDAY
|HOME SCIENCE, GANDHIAN STUDIES, PHILOSOPHY, JOURNALISM, COMPUTER SCIENCE, STATISTICS
|MARCH 29
|MONDAY
|MONDAY PHYSICS, ECONOMICS
|MARCH 30
|TUESDAY
|SOCIOLOGY, ANTHROPOLOGY, ELECTRONIC SERVICE TECHNOLOGY (OLD), ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS
FOR ARTS
|DATE
|DAY
|SUBJECT
|MARCH 17
|WEDNESDAY
|MAIN
|MARCH 18
|THURSDAY
|PART II LANGUAGES
|MARCH 19
|FRIDAY
|SUBSIDIARY
|MARCH 22
|MONDAY
|AESTHETIC
|MARCH 23
|TUESDAY
|SANSKRIT
|MARCH 24
|WEDNESDAY
|PART I ENGLISH
|MARCH 25
|THURSDAY
|LITERATURE
Here is the direct link to Kerala Class 12 Exam Datesheet notification