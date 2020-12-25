Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Friday will conclude the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2020 mop-up round for NEET(UG)-2020 qualified candidates on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Interested candidates can apply till 10 pm today.

UGMAC 2020 mop-up round counselling merit list will be published tomorrow and the seat matrix will be updated on the following day. The proposed date of offline counselling for the mop-up round will be from December 27 to 29.

The mop-up round is meant to fill vacant seats in government and private-run medical and dental colleges of Bihar after admission on the basis of UGMAC-2020 online second round counselling.

Eligibility criteria and instructions and other details are available in the prospectus of UGMAC-2020 which can be downloaded from the Board’s website by clicking on the link ‘UGMAC-2020’ under ‘Prospectus’ Section.

“Those candidates who have already duly submitted the online application form earlier for UGMAC2020 and are not admitted in any Govt. / Pvt. Medical / Dental Colleges of India and are interested to take admission in Medical / Dental Colleges and Bihar Veterinary College on the basis of MOP-UP round counselling of UGMAC-2020 are also required to do fresh Registration and duly submit the application form with requisite fee,” BCECEB said.

Steps to apply for BCECEB UGMAC 2020 Mop-up Round Counselling:

Visit BCECEB website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on ‘Online Application Portal of UGMAC’ under the ‘Online Application Forms’ section on the homepage Click on ‘Apply Online for MOP-UP Counselling’ button Fill the registration form using personal and NEET details to activate your account After successful registration and activating the account, sign-in to your account and fill in all the necessary information, upload documents, preview the form and finally hit submit Pay the counselling fees of Rs 1,200 Download and print the online submitted Application Form for future reference.

Here is the BCECEB notice for UGMAC 2020 Mop-up Round Counselling

Here is the BCECEB schedule for UGMAC 2020 Mop-up Round Counselling