Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the Diploma CET (DCET) counselling 2020 second/final round schedule on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. The DCET exam was conducted on October 14.

The first allotment results were declared on December 21.

According to the notification released on Thursday, candidates can exercise their choices till 11 am on December 28. The second round allotment results will be published on the same day after 6 pm.

There is no choice to exercise in this round.

All candidates must report to their allotted colleges before 4.30 pm on December 31.

The counselling is being held for admission to 2nd Year / 3rd Semester Engineering Courses and for first year Architecture courses under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Colleges.

Here is the direct link to Karnataka DCET counselling 2020 schedule

Here is the direct link to check Karnataka DCET 2020 first allotment results